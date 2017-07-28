Mariners' James Pazos: Looking to reincorporate slider
Pazos, who has a 10.13 ERA over 5.1 innings across eight July appearances, is being encouraged to use his slider more often by pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre and manager Scott Servais, Bob Dutton of The News Tribune reports. ""Pazos is a stuff guy," Servais said. "He's not a command pitch-maker. He's going to have some up-and-down to his game. But the slider - they don't hit it. They hit less than .100 against it."
After being acquired from the Yankees last November via trade, Pazos started his Mariners career off in fine fashion with a 2.01 ERA and .188 BAA over his first 30 appearances. However, he began derailing on June 25 against Houston when he surrendered four runs in the ninth, and his ERA has jumped from 2.01 to 3.99 beginning with that outing. Both coaches and Pazos himself believe that more consistent use of his slider will set up his mid-to-upper-90s fastball perfectly, a pitch that hitters have been teeing off lately due to his use of it at nearly the full expense of his breaking stuff.
