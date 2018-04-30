Mariners' James Pazos: Notches second hold Sunday
Pazos logged his second hold in Sunday's win over the Indians, allowing a hit over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.
Pazos has now recorded at least one strikeout in five straight outings, and he last allowed a run April 7. The 26-year-old southpaw has whittled his ERA to an impressive 1.69, and he's notched both of his holds over the last three appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' James Pazos: First hold of season Wednesday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Impressive in long relief Sunday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Efficient in Sunday's appearance•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Sees ninth-inning work in blowout win•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Fifth hold of spring Wednesday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Grabs ninth hold in win•
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....