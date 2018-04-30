Pazos logged his second hold in Sunday's win over the Indians, allowing a hit over a scoreless two-thirds of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.

Pazos has now recorded at least one strikeout in five straight outings, and he last allowed a run April 7. The 26-year-old southpaw has whittled his ERA to an impressive 1.69, and he's notched both of his holds over the last three appearances.