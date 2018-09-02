Mariners' James Pazos: Returns to Mariners
Pazos was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Pazos was a reliable bullpen piece for the Mariners -- 2.68 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 40.1 innings -- but was demoted to Tacoma in mid-August as the team reshuffled their roster. The 27-year-old recorded 17 holds before being sent down, and could regain a similar role for the final month of the season.
