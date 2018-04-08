Mariners' James Pazos: Sees ninth-inning work in blowout win
Pazos allowed an earned run on two hits over an inning in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Twins. He struck out two.
It was only the 26-year-old southpaw's second appearance of the season, with the first having come three days prior. Pazos has allowed an earned run in each while also racking up multiple strikeouts, a fitting microcosm of his overall profile. Blessed with a mid-90s fastball, Pazos' spotty control and penchant for giving up the long ball nevertheless have lent a bit of feast-or-famine quality to his game over his first three-plus seasons.
