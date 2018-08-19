Mariners' James Pazos: Sent to minors
The Mariners optioned Pazos to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
Pazos has been dependable this season while working in a setup role in front of closer Edwin Diaz, recording 17 holds to go with a 2.68 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 40.1 innings. Rather than out of any dissatisfaction with Pazos' performances, the Mariners likely sent him to Triple-A strictly to clear a roster spot for Roenis Elias (triceps), who returns from the 10-day disabled list to start Sunday against the Dodgers.
