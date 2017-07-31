Pazos allowed an earned run on three hits over an inning in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Mets. He struck out two.

The 26-year-old right-hander had produced a scoreless effort in his last appearance, but he was back to pitching to contact Sunday. Pazos has given up 10 runs (seven earned) on 13 hits and four walks over 6.1 innings across nine appearances in July, which has led to a 9.95 ERA during that stretch. While he boasts an excellent fastball, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre, manager Scott Servais and even Pazos himself have recently noted that he needs to incorporate his slider on a more frequent basis in order to keep hitters from sitting on his power pitch.