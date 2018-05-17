Pazos (1-1) allowed an earned run on two hits over a third of an inning in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Asked to preserve a scoreless tie entering the eighth, the normally reliable Pazos failed to deliver. After allowing the first two hitters he faced to reach safely, Pazos was able to bounce back and get Guzman on a swinging strikeout before getting the hook. However, the run that crossed the plate on a subsequent double that Nick Vincent allowed to Delino DeShields went on Pazos' ledger, snapping his streak of 12 scoreless appearances. Pazos had recently dealt with food poisoning, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports, but it's unknown if that played a part in his struggles against the Rangers.