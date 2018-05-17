Mariners' James Pazos: Takes first loss of season Wednesday
Pazos (1-1) allowed an earned run on two hits over a third of an inning in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday. He also recorded a strikeout.
Asked to preserve a scoreless tie entering the eighth, the normally reliable Pazos failed to deliver. After allowing the first two hitters he faced to reach safely, Pazos was able to bounce back and get Guzman on a swinging strikeout before getting the hook. However, the run that crossed the plate on a subsequent double that Nick Vincent allowed to Delino DeShields went on Pazos' ledger, snapping his streak of 12 scoreless appearances. Pazos had recently dealt with food poisoning, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports, but it's unknown if that played a part in his struggles against the Rangers.
More News
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Grabs first win of season Monday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Keeps rolling in Thursday's appearance•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Grabs third hold in win•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Notches second hold Sunday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: First hold of season Wednesday•
-
Mariners' James Pazos: Impressive in long relief Sunday•
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...