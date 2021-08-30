Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Kelenic took Brady Singer deep in the sixth inning for his seventh homer of the season. The rookie has shown small bursts of elite talent at times, but has struggled in his first year in MLB. He is slashing .156/.243/.281 with seven long balls, 23 RBI, 22 runs and three steals in 251 plate appearances.