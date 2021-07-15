Kelenic will be recalled by the Mariners on Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

There was speculation that Kelenic's call-up could be coming in the near future since he didn't report to Triple-A Tacoma following the Futures Game, and general manager Jerry Dipoto confirmed the news Thursday. Although the 21-year-old had a disappointing .096/.185/.193 slash line in 23 major-league games earlier in the year, he's been dominant in the minors and slashed .360/.429/.680 with a home run, five doubles, five RBI and four runs in six Triple-A games in July. Kelenic mainly hit at the top of the order in his first big-league stint, and he should see plenty of playing time in Seattle's outfield going forward.