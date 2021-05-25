Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run Monday in a 4-2 win over the Athletics.

Back in the starting nine Monday after sitting out Sunday's loss to the Padres amid a 2-for-28 slide at the plate, Kelenic was able to get on track in the fifth inning, when he took Frankie Montas deep to right field to give Seattle a 4-1 lead. The elite prospect is hitting just .146 to begin his career, but a strong 17.8 percent strikeout rate and an abnormally low .129 BABIP offer plenty of hope that better days are ahead for the 21-year-old.