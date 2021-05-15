Kelenic went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two total runs and three total RBI in a 7-3 victory over Cleveland on Friday.

Kelenic didn't reach base in his MLB debut Thursday, but he turned things around with a big performance Friday. After striking out in his first at-bat, the 21-year-old slugged a two-run homer to right field in the third inning for his first big-league hit. He went on to collect a pair of doubles before the game ended, including one that drove in a run in the seventh frame. Kelenic likely has plenty more big games ahead of him and should play on a near-everyday basis moving forward.