Kelenic (knee) is on the fast track with his recovery, according to general manager Jerry Dipoto, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

It was reported last week that Kelenic could return in a week, although Dipoto noted Thursday that the team thought it would take a couple weeks. Nonetheless, Dipoto acknowledged that Kelenic is working hard to beat that timetable. It sounds like Taylor Trammell is the outfield prospect most likely to make the Opening Day roster, given his performance this spring. Kelenic is obviously deserving as well, but this knee injury gives Seattle an excuse to manipulate service time with one of the game's top prospects.