Kelenic went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Rangers on Friday.
Kelenic found a way to make an impact out of the leadoff spot despite going hitless, reaching safely for the third time in the last five games. The prized prospect has gotten a mostly rude introduction to the big leagues after dominating Triple-A arms, slashing just .138/.206/.276 across 63 plate appearances, although four of his eight hits have at least gone for extra bases (two doubles, two home runs).
