Kelenic (knee) said Saturday that he hopes to return to game action in a week, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

Kelenic tweaked his knee coming out of the batter's box in Friday's spring game against the White Sox and was diagnosed with a Grade 2 adductor muscle strain to his left knee Saturday. General manager Jerry Dipoto didn't sound concerned about his long-term outlook, and Kelenic echoed his optimism following his diagnosis. "I'll be back in seven days," Kelenic said. "That's my goal. I don't think it's anything serious." The 21-year-old will continue to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster once he's healthy enough to return, but his absence could slightly hinder his chances of beginning the season in the majors.