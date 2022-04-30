Kelenic isn't starting Saturday against the Marlins.
Even though Mitch Haniger (ankle) is out of the lineup Saturday, Kelenic will get a breather after he went 1-for-8 with a double, two runs, an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts over his last three appearances. Jesse Winker will start in left field while Luis Torrens serves as the designated hitter.
