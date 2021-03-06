Kelenic (knee) underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed a left adductor strain.
Kelenic was held out of Saturday's spring game against the Athletics and will likely miss several more days as a result of the injury. However, the team doesn't sound too concerned about his long-term status. "While disappointed that Jarred will be sidelined, we are relieved that the long-term outlook is positive," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "We all look forward to seeing him back on the field in the near future." Kelenic's setback could hinder his chances of making the Opening Day roster, but he appears to have avoided a serious injury.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Having knee examined•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Thriving early•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Impresses in first BP of spring•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Set to debut in late April•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Set to join big-league camp•