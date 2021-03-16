Kelenic (knee) will play Wednesday against the Angels if everything goes well with his live batting practice session Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

If Kelenic is indeed able to return Wednesday, he'll do so less than two weeks after suffering a Grade 2 left adductor strain, an injury which typically takes at least three weeks to recover from. Reports on his recovery have remained positive, however, so it doesn't appear as though he's rushing to get back. He could potentially still have enough time to make a push for an Opening Day roster spot, though since-resigned team president Kevin Mather made it very clear back in February that the team intended to manipulate his service time. It's unclear whether or not the backlash to Mather's comments will give Kelenic a legitimate shot at a roster spot or if the Mariners will continue to behave like most teams around the league do and prioritize their finances several years down the line over putting the most competitive roster on the field.