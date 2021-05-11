Kelenic is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Kelenic has been dominating Triple-A pitching through the first handful of games, and while nothing is set in stone, it appears his tear at the dish will pay off early. If he's called up later in the week as expected, Kelenic should receive plenty of opportunities to show what he can do.
