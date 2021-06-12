Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and a run in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Sacramento on Friday.

Kelenic had gone 0-for-8 with an RBI and four strikeouts in his first two games with the Rainiers, so Friday's two-bagger represented his first hit since his demotion Monday. The elite prospect will look to gain additional seasoning against Triple-A arms before a return to the majors is considered after he struggled to a .096/.185/.193 slash line over 92 plate appearances with the Mariners in his first foray against big-league arms.