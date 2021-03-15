Kelenic (knee) will hit again Monday and should get into game action later in the week, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Kelenic has missed nine days due to a Grade 2 adductor strain in his left knee. The injury typically carries a recovery time of three to six weeks, though Kelenic himself said he expected to return within a week. While that timeframe may have been slightly optimistic, it does look as though he'll be back well before the typical window. Whether or not that proves to be enough time for him to stake his claim to an Opening Day roster spot is unclear, as the Mariners may elect to manipulate his service time.