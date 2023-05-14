Kelenic is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Tigers
Kelenic will get his first day off in the month of May after hitting a two-run homer in the 5-0 win for the Mariners on Saturday. Sam Haggerty will get the start in left field against Joey Wentz and the Tigers.
