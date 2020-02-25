Kelenic (back) will start in right field and bat sixth in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Kelenic's time in the Arizona Fall League came to an early end after he experienced back stiffness, but he reported to spring training at full strength. The prized 20-year-old prospect came off the bench in the Mariners' Cactus League opener Sunday against the Rangers, going 1-for-1 with a double, walk and two runs. He'll now get the chance to make his first start of the spring, and the outfielder should be in store for a fair amount of at-bats during camp before likely reporting to Double-A Arkansas or Triple-A Tacoma to begin the campaign. If Kelenic can hold his own against higher-level competition, he'll be a candidate for a promotion to the majors at some point in 2020.