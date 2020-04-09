Hitting coach Tim Laker relays Kelenic has access to a full indoor training facility in Wisconsin while play is suspended and is therefore getting live batting practice sessions in, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The ultra-talented rookie possesses an impressive work ethic to go along with his elite skills, which is evident by how diligent he's being about keeping himself prepared. Laker also took note of how confident Kelenic was during his time in big-league camp before spring training was suspended. The 20-year-old's Cactus League numbers -- .231 (6-for-26), one double, one home run, two RBI, two walks and four runs -- don't necessarily jump off the page in a vacuum, but in the context of a player whose highest minors exposure to date is the 21 games he played at Double-A Arkansas last year, they're certainly serviceable. Kelenic is slated to eventually start the 2020 season with the Travelers, but if his developmental curve remains as brisk as it's been in his first two professional seasons, he could be at Triple-A Tacoma before the end of the campaign.