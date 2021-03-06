Kelenic will have his knee examined by team doctors Saturday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Kelenic apparently tweaked his left knee coming out of the batter's box during his first plate appearance in Friday's spring game, but he remained in the game. He was convinced that the knee was fine following the matchup, but he'll be further examined Saturday as a precautionary measure. Manager Scott Servais is optimistic that the 21-year-old will be fine, but he won't play in Saturday's spring game.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Thriving early•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Impresses in first BP of spring•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Set to debut in late April•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Set to join big-league camp•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Still unlikely to debut in 2020•