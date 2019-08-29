Kelenic has received an invitation to play for the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Kelenic was one of eight players from the Mariners' organization to be named to the invite-only league, which begins play Sept. 18. The 20-year-old outfielder is slashing .242/.309/.484 over his first 16 games at Double-A Arkansas, but he's enjoyed a highly successful minor-league campaign that began at Low-A West Virginia. Kelenic is projected to remain with the Travelers to begin the 2020 season, but a relatively quick transition to Triple-A Tacoma wouldn't surprise given the promising prospect's meteoric rise through the organization thus far.