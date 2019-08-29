Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Heading to Arizona Fall League
Kelenic has received an invitation to play for the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Kelenic was one of eight players from the Mariners' organization to be named to the invite-only league, which begins play Sept. 18. The 20-year-old outfielder is slashing .242/.309/.484 over his first 16 games at Double-A Arkansas, but he's enjoyed a highly successful minor-league campaign that began at Low-A West Virginia. Kelenic is projected to remain with the Travelers to begin the 2020 season, but a relatively quick transition to Triple-A Tacoma wouldn't surprise given the promising prospect's meteoric rise through the organization thus far.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Holding own at Double-A level•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Impressive in second game back•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Lands on 7-day IL•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Heading to Futures Game•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Quiet since return from injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start