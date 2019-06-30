Kelenic received an invite to the 2019 All-Star Futures Game on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Kelenic has been struggling with both injury and performance since a late-May promotion to High-A Modesto, but his overall body of work this season earned him the nod. The promising 19-year-old is slashing a solid .287/.365/.542 at the minor-league level in 2019, with a sizable chunk of that success coming at Low-A West Virginia. A stint on the injured list due to a wrist issue interrupted what had been a strong start with the Nuts, but Kelenic remains one of the organization's brightest prospects after having come over in the blockbuster trade with the Mets this past December that saw Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano head to New York.

