Kelenic is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Along with Kelenic, fellow lefty-hitting regulars Jesse Winker and Adam Frazier will head to the bench with Chicago bringing southpaw Dallas Keuchel to the hill. Kelenic is off to a 1-for-15 start to the season and could end up finding himself out of the lineup against southpaws more frequently until he turns a corner at the plate.