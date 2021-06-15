Kelenic is 3-for-8 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk, two stolen bases and four runs over his last two games for Triple-A Tacoma.

Kelenic's second tour of duty with the Rainiers essentially picked up where his forgettable first major-league tenure left off, namely, with plenty of swings and misses and an overall lack of production. However, after going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in those first two games back in the minors, Kelenic clearly seems to be rediscovering the stroke he displayed earlier in the season with Tacoma. The Mariners are still likely committed to an extended stint at the Triple-A level for their prized prospect, considering how evident his need for additional seasoning was during his time with the big-league club.