Kelenic, making his long-awaited regular-season debut in Thursday's loss to the Indians, went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Kelenic swung at the first pitch he officially saw in the majors leading off the home half of the first for the Mariners and fouled out, and he went on strike out, ground out and fly out against Indians starter Zach Plesac, who twirled an eight-inning gem. The ultra-talented prospect figures to remain entrenched with the big-league club moving forward after he followed an impressive spring training with a torrid start at Triple-A Tacoma.