Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in High-A Modesto's loss to Visalia on Thursday, his first game since being promoted from Low-A West Virginia.

Kelenic's climb up the organizational ladder has been a brisk one thus far, as he was suiting up for Rookie-level Kingsport just 10 months ago. The 19-year-old seemingly had nothing left to prove at the Low-A level after slashing .303/.391/.564 over 49 games, and the fact he left the yard in his first opportunity at his latest stop might be a sign of things to come.