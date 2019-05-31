Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Hits ground running in Modesto
Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in High-A Modesto's loss to Visalia on Thursday, his first game since being promoted from Low-A West Virginia.
Kelenic's climb up the organizational ladder has been a brisk one thus far, as he was suiting up for Rookie-level Kingsport just 10 months ago. The 19-year-old seemingly had nothing left to prove at the Low-A level after slashing .303/.391/.564 over 49 games, and the fact he left the yard in his first opportunity at his latest stop might be a sign of things to come.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...