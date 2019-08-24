Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Holding own at Double-A level
Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs in Double-A Arkansas' win over Amarillo on Friday.
The breakout night brought Kelenic's line to .283/.353/.609 over his first 51 plate appearances with the Travelers. The 20-year-old's meteoric rise through the Mariners' organizational ranks has seen him vault all the way up from Low-A West Virginia to his current stop this season, and he appears set to build some momentum for a possible promotion to Triple-A Tacoma fairly early into 2020.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Impressive in second game back•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Lands on 7-day IL•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Heading to Futures Game•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Quiet since return from injury•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Returns to action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...