Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs in Double-A Arkansas' win over Amarillo on Friday.

The breakout night brought Kelenic's line to .283/.353/.609 over his first 51 plate appearances with the Travelers. The 20-year-old's meteoric rise through the Mariners' organizational ranks has seen him vault all the way up from Low-A West Virginia to his current stop this season, and he appears set to build some momentum for a possible promotion to Triple-A Tacoma fairly early into 2020.