Kelenic put on an impressive hitting display in batting practice during the Mariners' first full-squad workout of spring Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The prized prospect showed off some power, driving the ball with authority to all fields and hitting several home runs. A 2021 big-league debut for Kelenic is essentially a foregone conclusion at this point, although it remains to be seen if comments made by former Mariners CEO Kevin Mather earlier in February about the 21-year-old not being called up until late April due to service-time considerations ultimately prove accurate.