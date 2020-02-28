Kelenic, who went 1-for-3 in a Cactus League loss to the Giants on Thursday, is hitting .429 (3-for-7) thus far this spring, reaching safely in five of his first nine plate appearances.

The 20-year-old prodigy has rocketed up the organizational ladder in just two years, already reaching Double-A Arkansas for the final 21 games last season. Kelenic slashed a respectable .253/.315/.542 across 92 plate appearances with the Travelers, and he's likely to start the 2020 campaign at that level. However, if Kelenic continues to demonstrate the same accelerated development curve early in the season, a prompt promotion to Triple-A Tacoma at minimum would appear to be all but a certainty.