Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Impressing in early action
Kelenic, who went 1-for-3 in a Cactus League loss to the Giants on Thursday, is hitting .429 (3-for-7) thus far this spring, reaching safely in five of his first nine plate appearances.
The 20-year-old prodigy has rocketed up the organizational ladder in just two years, already reaching Double-A Arkansas for the final 21 games last season. Kelenic slashed a respectable .253/.315/.542 across 92 plate appearances with the Travelers, and he's likely to start the 2020 campaign at that level. However, if Kelenic continues to demonstrate the same accelerated development curve early in the season, a prompt promotion to Triple-A Tacoma at minimum would appear to be all but a certainty.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Gets first start of spring•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Shut down in AFL•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Nursing stiff back•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Making AFL debut next week•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Heading to Arizona Fall League•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Holding own at Double-A level•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype hitting prospect sleepers
Waiting a year can pay off big with players like these 10 available at a discount from 2019...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Polanco
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...