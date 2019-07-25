Kelenic went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and a run in High-A Modesto's win over Stockton on Wednesday, his second game back from the injured list.

Kelenic went 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in his first game back from a week-long IL stay due to an ankle issue. However, he quickly reverted to his productive ways in Wednesday's contest, pushing his doubles tally to an impressive 24 for the season with his trio of two-baggers. Kelenic is holding his own in his first exposure to High-A pitching since a promotion from Low-A West Virginia on May 28, slashing .259/.333/.466 with four home runs and 16 RBI across 32 games with the Nuts despite also having dealt with a wrist injury shortly after arriving.