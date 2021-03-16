Kelenic, who was expected to make his return to game action Wednesday if he got through Tuesday's simulated game without setbacks, appeared to be running the bases without any limitations, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Divish posted a video of Kelenic lacing a hard grounder and then exploding out of the batter's box, not stopping until he slid into second base with a would-be double. Kelenic, who Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports has been pushing manager Scott Servais and the training staff to get back on the field, appeared intent on leaving no doubt about his recovery from the Grade 2 left adductor strain that's had him sidelined since March 5.