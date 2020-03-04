Kelenic, who went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run in a Cactus League loss to the Rockies on Monday, is hitting .357 (5-for-14) with a double, Monday's homer and two RBI, two walks and four runs across his first seven spring games.

Like he's seemingly done at every stop in his nascent professional career, the ultra-talented prospect is making very good use of his current opportunity, laying the groundwork for a potential callup later in the season with an impressive showing against big-league arms thus far. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports Kelenic's on-field success is a byproduct of his diligent pregame preparation, which has already caught the eye of manager Scott Servais and helped lead to the 20-year-old phenom accurately predicting he would leave the yard if he saw a fastball from Rockies reliever Alexander Guillen. "He said he was going to hit a home run if the guy threw him a fastball, which he did," Servais said. "So he was pretty excited about it. .... He certainly got all of that one."