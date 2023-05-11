Kelenic went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Kelenic's eighth-inning three-bagger plated Jose Caballero to bring the Mariners to within one run, and it served as the 23-year-old's first triple of the season. Kelenic has now reached safely in 12 of his last 13 games, but the multi-hit effort was his first since April 28. Meanwhile, the talented outfielder is sitting on an outstanding .563 slugging percentage through 138 plate appearances thanks in large part to having already garnered extra bases on 19 of his 37 hits.