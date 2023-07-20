Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a fractured left foot.

Per Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Kelenic suffered the injury when he kicked a water cooler following a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Twins. No timetable has been provided, but it's certainly an injury which is likely to force Kelenic to the sideline for multiple weeks. Cade Marlowe has replaced him on the roster and is getting the start in left field Thursday in his major-league debut. Along with Marlowe, A.J. Pollock and Dylan Moore could see action in the outfield for the Mariners while Kelenic is out.