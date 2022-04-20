Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.
Kelenic continued to show some encouraging signs at the plate Tuesday, as he's now 3-for-8 with a double, the homer and three runs overall in his last two games. The 22-year-old is still held in very high regard by the organization, but fantasy managers are undoubtedly hoping he'll continue to find his stride in the majors after slashing .181/.263/.354 with a 28.3 percent strikeout rate across his first 103 big-league games.
