Kelenic is leading off in Thursday's game against Cleveland.
Kelenic should claim an everyday role in the outfield now that he's been called up, and he'll lead off in his major-league debut Thursday. It's not yet clear whether the Mariners intend to put Kelenic at the top of the order on a regular basis, but he'll likely have a prominent spot in the lineup going forward. The 21-year-old appeared in six games for Triple-A Tacoma to begin the year and went 10-for-27 with two home runs, six RBI, five runs and two stolen bases.
