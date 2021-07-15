Kelenic will likely be called up by the Mariners on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Kelenic was sent down in early June after he hit .096 with two homers, seven runs, six RBI and three stolen bases in 23 games. However, he's been hot across six minor-league games in July, as he's slashed .360/.429/.680 with a home run, five doubles, five RBI and four runs during that time. The 21-year-old appeared in the Futures Game and hasn't reported back to Triple-A Tacoma, so he could rejoin the big-league club for the team's road trip that begins Friday against the Angels. Although Kelenic had a disappointing start to his major-league career earlier in the season, he should see plenty of time in the Mariners' outfield once he's officially called up.