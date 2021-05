Kelenic will likely make his major-league debut later in May, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Kelenic will make his debut with Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, and the Mariners' left fielders have had lackluster performances at the plate to begin the year. The 21-year-old is fully healthy after he dealt with a knee injury during spring training, and he figures to slot in as Seattle's primary left fielder once he eventually gets called up to the big leagues.