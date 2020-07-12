Kelenic went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in his intrasquad debut Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 20-year-old faced his 2019 Double-A Arkansas teammate Logan Gilbert and helped produce his side's one run against him. Kelenic drew a second-inning walk from the right-hander and promptly swiped second base, subsequently scoring on Donovan Walton's double. Kelenic is still expected to be off the active roster this coming season, but given his status as one of the organization's top prospects, manager Scott Servais plans on affording him plenty of reps during the duration of summer camp.