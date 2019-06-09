Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Moves to MiLB injured list
Kelenic was placed on the minor-league injured list Saturday with a right wrist injury, MLB Pipeline reports.
Kelenic suffered the injury Thursday sliding into second base and will require more than a couple days for a full recovery. The 19-year-old has been crushing the ball since being promoted to High-A Modesto with a .375/.423/.667 slash line.
More News
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Hits ground running in Modesto•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Receives bump to High-A•
-
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Traded to Mariners•
-
Mets' Jarred Kelenic: Raking in Rookie ball•
-
Mets' Jarred Kelenic: Hot start to pro career•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...