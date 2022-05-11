site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Kelenic isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Kelenic started in the last four games and went 2-for-13 with two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts. Dylan Moore is starting in right field and batting eighth.
