Kelenic is not in Sunday's starting lineup against the Angels.
Kelenic is currently hitless in his last 37 at-bats dating back to May 26, so he'll be given a day to reset during Sunday's series finale. Taylor Trammell will slide to center field Sunday, with Donovan Walton moving from his usual position at second base to left field.
