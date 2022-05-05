Kelenic is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.
Kelenic started the past four games and will take a seat after going 0-for-10 with two walks and three strikeouts during that stretch. Dylan Moore will start in right field against Tampa Bay lefty Shane McClanahan.
