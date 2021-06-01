Kelenic went 0-for-3 with a pair of walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Oakland.
While the rookie outfielder's skid stretched to 0-for-22, he was able to get on base multiple times for the first time since May 25. Kelenic has a poor .118/.211/.235 slash line with two home runs, six RBI, six runs scored and three stolen bases through 76 plate appearances. This is likely just a set of growing pains for the 21-year-old as he adjusts to major-league pitching.
