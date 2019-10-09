Kelenic has most recently missed time in the Arizona Fall League due to mild back stiffness, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Kelenic has been limited thus far to just three AFL games, first on account of having his wisdom teeth extracted before the back issue forced him to miss additional time. The fact that the Mariners have declined to rule him out for the rest of AFL play supports the notion that the back injury is minor and nothing that will jeopardize his availability for spring training.