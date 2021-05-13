Kelenic's contract was selected by the Mariners on Thursday.
Kelenic went 10-for-27 with two home runs, six RBI, five runs and two stolen bases in six games with Triple-A Tacoma this season and will be in line to make his major-league debut against Cleveland on Thursday. Taylor Trammell was sent down as part of a shuffle to make room for Kelenic. The 21-year-old should be installed as an everyday player in the outfield and will likely claim a prominent spot in Seattle's batting order.
